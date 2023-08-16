Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

All Horry County schools will receive 4 doses of Narcan, district says

Horry County Schools says each school will get four doses of Narcan, which will be given by the...
Horry County Schools says each school will get four doses of Narcan, which will be given by the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Schools in Horry County will now have a lifesaving, opioid-overdose reversal at their deposal.

Horry County Schools says each school will get four doses of Narcan, which will be given by the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The doses of Narcan will be stored in the nurse’s office, according to the district.

Along with storing the drug, nurses will receive training on administering it, the district says. From there, the nurses will train their staff on it.

Before this school year, nurses were generally prohibited from administering lifesaving, opioid-overdose reversal medications like Narcan at school. Instead, they would need to track down a school resource office and hope they had the medication on them or nearby.

Now a new state law allows schools to keep a stock of overdose reversal drugs, such as Narcan, in their supplies of lifesaving medications.

“The new law allows life-saving medication to be administered to not only students but also to staff, parents and campus visitors as necessary, to help save lives in school communities,” a Wednesday news release from DHEC reads. “It can be used within the school or at any school-associated activity or event, such as sporting events.”

DHEC reports drug overdose deaths are rising “at an alarming rate.”

“Naloxone [Narcan] is the lifesaving medication we hope no school nurse or trained school staff person ever has to administer, but we are in the middle of an opioid epidemic and need to be realistic and prepared,” Victoria Ladd, state school nurse consultant, says. “While naloxone does not provide prevention for addiction, it can save lives when a person has taken too many opioid-containing drugs or medications so the person can live to get the help they need.”

Along with Narcan, albuterol inhalers and previously approved EpiPens are also being authorized by DHEC this school year.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires
Not as hot with scattered storms at times.
FIRST ALERT: Weak cold front delivers a little relief and more storms
Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
Hearing set for Horry County principal charged in abuse case

Latest News

Crews were called out at 5:36 a.m. for a multi-alarm fire at the Captain’s Quarters Resort on...
3 firefighters treated after responding to Myrtle Beach resort fire
We have three chances of development in the tropics we will be watching over the next week....
FIRST ALERT: Watching three chances of development in the tropics
Destroyed homes and cars are shown, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii officials...
Grand Strand business owner’s wife loses family in Maui fires
A few streets in Loris will soon get some much needed TLC because the city will use more than...
‘They need a lot of attention’: Loris set to receive over $1M for road improvements