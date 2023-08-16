Submit a Tip
AG’s office no longer prosecuting Horry County principal connected to abuse case

Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A hearing will not be happening this week for the Horry County principal accused of not speaking up when a teacher abused her special needs students.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office told WMBF News there will be no hearing on Thursday for Ocean Bay Elementary School principal Rebecca Schroyer.

Instead, spokesperson Robert Kittle said the AG’s office is no longer prosecuting the case and will be referring it to the South Carolina Department of Education for an “administrative review of her credentials.”

WMBF News has reached out to the SCDOE to see what this action means.

The department sent us a section of a regulation that states it can’t provide information during a review of Schroyer’s credentials.

“No preliminary information gathered by the State Department of Education concerning misconduct reasonably believed to constitute grounds for revocation or suspension of a certificate, including the name and certificate number of the certified educator, shall be disclosed to any third party,” the regulation states.

We have also reached out to Schroyer’s attorney to see if he could provide more information on the status of Schroyer’s case. We’re waiting to hear back from him.

Police arrested Schroyer in November 2022. She is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.

RELATED COVERAGE | Warrants: HCS teacher hit students, rubbed hand sanitizer in wound; principal failed to report

Horry County police said she failed to report abuse by special education teacher Grace McColgan. Schroyer is accused of contacting the district when she learned of the incidents but not reporting them to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

McColgan pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child back in July. A judge sentenced her to 30 days in jail, which was the maximum sentencing in the case.

Both remain on administrative leave.

