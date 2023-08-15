Submit a Tip
University offers course studying Taylor Swift’s lyrics

Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - Taylor Swift’s amazing success and broad appeal are certainly worth studying – and Ghent University in Belgium thinks her lyrics are worth studying too.

The school is launching a new course dedicated to the literary merit of Taylor Swift’s discography.

The course is called “Literature: Taylor’s Version” – a nod to the artist’s rerecorded album titles.

It will be available to students starting this fall.

The professor’s blog “Swifterature” compares the pop star’s songs to writers including Sylvia Plath, Charles Dickens and William Shakespeare.

She will use Swift’s work to engage with literature “from the medieval period to the Victorian,” as well as the work of contemporary authors.

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Brutal heat continues on Tuesday
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
Joe Schilling
The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides a number of services including...
This image shows Negasi Zuberi, who is accused of keeping a woman captive in a cinder block cell.
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
