Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Therapeutic horse riding club finds new home in Horry County; asks community for help

The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides a number of services including...
The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides a number of services including different types of horse-based therapy sessions.(Source: WMBF News)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nonprofit riding club whose mission is to help children with disabilities, is now asking the community to help them.

The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club moved from Tabor City to the Loris area.

The club offers a variety of services, including different types of horse-based therapy sessions.

While the move gives more people access to the riding club, it has also brought on more costs for the non-profit.

Those who use the program said the farm is in critical need of supplies in order to help families.

For those who would like to help out, you can donate supplies such as water buckets, a saddle pad or a small electric water heater, at the farm which is located at 3576 Daisy Road.

There is also a fundraiser underway and you can CLICK HERE to donate.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Brutal heat continues on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: One more day of brutal heat ahead of slight relief
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires

Latest News

Vandalism in Pamplico
Florence Co. deputies searching for persons of interest in vandalism investigation
Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
The White Sands Motel along Ocean Boulevard was ordered to shut down by code enforcement after...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
In a Facebook post, the shelter says they do not have “any community resources to give out.”
Marlboro County animal shelter temporarily closes