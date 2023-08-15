Therapeutic horse riding club finds new home in Horry County; asks community for help

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nonprofit riding club whose mission is to help children with disabilities, is now asking the community to help them.

The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club moved from Tabor City to the Loris area.

The club offers a variety of services, including different types of horse-based therapy sessions.

While the move gives more people access to the riding club, it has also brought on more costs for the non-profit.

Those who use the program said the farm is in critical need of supplies in order to help families.

For those who would like to help out, you can donate supplies such as water buckets, a saddle pad or a small electric water heater, at the farm which is located at 3576 Daisy Road.

There is also a fundraiser underway and you can CLICK HERE to donate.

