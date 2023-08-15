Special election planned to replace late Dillon County sheriff

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The filing for a special election in Dillon County will soon open as the county looks to replace its fallen leader.

Douglas Pernell passed away on Aug. 7 at his home unexpectedly. At the time of his death, he was serving as Dillon County sheriff during a law enforcement career that spanned three decades.

The filing period opens Aug. 25 at noon and closes Sept. 2 at noon. The filing fee is $944.13.

After the filing, the primary election will take place on Oct. 17, with early voting going from Oct. 2 through Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. A runoff election will be held on Oct. 31 if needed.

Later in the year, the general election takes place on Dec. 19. Early voting will happen from Dec. 4 through Dec. 15 from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Chief Deputy James Hamilton was named sheriff until the special election is held.

