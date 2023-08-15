Salvage operations underway for sunken tugboat off North Myrtle Beach coast

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. Coast Guard brought in reinforcements to get a sunken tugboat out of the Atlantic Ocean.

A crane and barge arrived on Monday where the tugboat sank last week, which is about 2.5 miles offshore.

Horry County Fire Rescue personnel rescued three crew members who were onboard the tugboat.

Multiple agencies responded last week to a sinking tugboat off the North Myrtle Beach coast. (North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad)

It was determined that the boat is in 30 feet of water and has 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel onboard.

The salvage team will work to recover the boat and the fuel.

During the operations, a half-mile safety zone will be enforced to protect salvage personnel and the maritime public.

A safety zone has been set up a half-mle around the sunken tugboat off the North Myrtle Beach coast. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

Moran Environmental Recovery will also monitor the boat and will act if there are any significant fuel leaks from it.

The salvage operation is expected to last until 4 p.m. Friday, August 25.

