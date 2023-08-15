Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Project developer asks for another 90-day deferral for new Carolina Forest project

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A controversial development set to commercialize Carolina Forest could take longer than anticipated to be approved.

While the proposal doesn’t have a formal name, many people refer to it as the Postal Way project. This development could bring over 1,000 new residential and commercial units to Postal Way.

The project has been postponed for 3 months. Instead of voting during the second hearing Tuesday night, officials are now saying the developer will ask for another 90-day deferral period, to allow him to sort out his contracts.

The project has caused mixed feelings in the community, but Horry County County, District 3 Dennis DiSabato thinks the project will bring more benefits to the area.

If the development passes the second reading, the plans would add three access points connecting Highway 501, and County Documents state around 10,000 vehicles could pass along the area every day.

“I don’t know if they (the community) have gotten okay with the concept of adding that much density in the area,” said DiSabato. “I think that’s something we’ll have to work through over the course of the next 90 days.”

Part of the project was completed in January, when the road was widened and underwent several changes.

WMBF will have updates from the council meeting Tuesday night.

