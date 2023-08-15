Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless

The White Sands Motel along Ocean Boulevard was ordered to shut down by code enforcement after a plumbing issue.
By Ale Espinosa
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 20 Grand Strand families and residents are homeless after the city of Myrtle Beach deemed a hotel unsafe on Monday.

The White Sands Motel along Ocean Boulevard was ordered to shut down by code enforcement after a plumbing issue.

Families, including those with young children and children with disabilities, are questioning where they will go now after the unexpected order.

A resident who did not want to give her name said she’s been living in the motel for four years with her husband. Her husband, Eddy, only has one leg and she isn’t able to push him in a wheelchair due to her own health issues.

“Now we’re told we have to get out. We have nowhere to go, I mean, the police come out here and said if they have anybody out here tonight, they’re going to put us in jail. Where are Eddy and I supposed to go?” she asked.

In a statement to WMBF News, the city of Myrtle Beach said it purchased the White Sands Motel last year as part of the Ocean Redevelopment Project and allowed the former owner to operate it one more season (through August 2023) as part of a lease-back arrangement.

Mark Kruea, the spokesperson for the city, said the property experienced water and sewer issues which made it ‘uninhabitable,’ and it was closed permanently on Monday by order of the city’s code enforcement team.

Kruea said the closure is two weeks earlier than planned, and claimed “no other alternative was available.”

“Only 10 rooms were occupied, at most, and the city is assisting with finding temporary accommodations for those tenants,” Kruea said. “The White Sands will be demolished, as we have with other properties purchased in recent years between Sixth and Eighth Avenues North.”

Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker told WMBF News that the city wasn’t aware of the living conditions of the tenants.

Tucker said the manager of the building, Bouchra Baihoum, didn’t explain to the city that residents were paying weekly to live in the motel long-term.

It is unclear whether homeless shelters, such as ECHO and New Directions, have enough beds to house the residents of White Sands Motel. New Directions told WMBF News, they “didn’t know the answer” if enough beds were available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Brutal heat continues on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: One more day of brutal heat ahead of slight relief
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires

Latest News

The Myrtle Beach Therapeutic Riding and Vaulting Club provides a number of services including...
Therapeutic horse riding club finds new home in Horry County; asks community for help
Vandalism in Pamplico
Florence Co. deputies searching for persons of interest in vandalism investigation
The White Sands Motel along Ocean Boulevard was ordered to shut down by code enforcement after...
City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless
In a Facebook post, the shelter says they do not have “any community resources to give out.”
Marlboro County animal shelter temporarily closes