City shuts down Myrtle Beach motel due to unsafe conditions; over 20 families left homeless

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 20 Grand Strand families and residents are homeless after the city of Myrtle Beach deemed a hotel unsafe on Monday.

The White Sands Motel along Ocean Boulevard was ordered to shut down by code enforcement after a plumbing issue.

Families, including those with young children and children with disabilities, are questioning where they will go now after the unexpected order.

A resident who did not want to give her name said she’s been living in the motel for four years with her husband. Her husband, Eddy, only has one leg and she isn’t able to push him in a wheelchair due to her own health issues.

“Now we’re told we have to get out. We have nowhere to go, I mean, the police come out here and said if they have anybody out here tonight, they’re going to put us in jail. Where are Eddy and I supposed to go?” she asked.

In a statement to WMBF News, the city of Myrtle Beach said it purchased the White Sands Motel last year as part of the Ocean Redevelopment Project and allowed the former owner to operate it one more season (through August 2023) as part of a lease-back arrangement.

Mark Kruea, the spokesperson for the city, said the property experienced water and sewer issues which made it ‘uninhabitable,’ and it was closed permanently on Monday by order of the city’s code enforcement team.

Kruea said the closure is two weeks earlier than planned, and claimed “no other alternative was available.”

“Only 10 rooms were occupied, at most, and the city is assisting with finding temporary accommodations for those tenants,” Kruea said. “The White Sands will be demolished, as we have with other properties purchased in recent years between Sixth and Eighth Avenues North.”

Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker told WMBF News that the city wasn’t aware of the living conditions of the tenants.

Tucker said the manager of the building, Bouchra Baihoum, didn’t explain to the city that residents were paying weekly to live in the motel long-term.

It is unclear whether homeless shelters, such as ECHO and New Directions, have enough beds to house the residents of White Sands Motel. New Directions told WMBF News, they “didn’t know the answer” if enough beds were available.

