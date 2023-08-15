Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce works on DEI initiatives

By Julia Richardson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Last August, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce hired its first Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and in that year, Danette Patton spent a lot of time listening and learning from businesses.

One of these businesses is ESA Fitness in Myrtle Beach. Owner Terrance Butler said he doesn’t have much in common with other business owners in the Grand Strand, as he doesn’t see many that look like him.

“In South Carolina, Horry County, there’s not a lot of us,” said Butler. “That has a brick and mortar, it’s not a lot, we’re talking about one hand.”

Patton said her goal is to make sure businesses like ESA have enough resources, and she wants to allow owners to meet people in the community that can support them.

“What I do is go out and talk to businesses and business owners and ask them what are some of the things that they need, what are their struggles, and I like to listen to their stories,” said Patton.

But, she also said it’s important for businesses to meet each other.

“The networking has definitely been upped, and we’ve been meeting a lot more small black business owners, which is great,” said Labria Strong, co-owner of Juice Crush LLC.

Strong and co-owner Shaquisha Coleman was part of a focus group the chamber held this past spring centered on getting feedback from minority-owned businesses.

“It was very informative for them to know what we were lacking and what we were wanting,” said Coleman.

Patton said the focus group gave the chamber ideas for classes and workshops they can hold for business owners in the future, including those who want to start a business.

“There’s a dream that many people have, that American dream of owning my own business and being an entrepreneur,” said Patton. “But some may need help in a class on ‘how do you write a business proposal’ or ‘how do you get a license.’”

Butler has surpassed that step, but now, he’s taking another one, thanks to Patton-- he will be part of the chamber’s DEI committee.

“I do think it’s important, I’ll speak for myself, because it allows me to grow in a way to think about others,” said Butler.

