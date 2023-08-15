Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Marlboro County animal shelter temporarily closes to make more room

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they do not have “any community resources to give out.”
In a Facebook post, the shelter says they do not have “any community resources to give out.”(WAFB)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Humane Society of Marlboro County says until they can make room for new dogs, they are closing their doors.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they do not have “any community resources to give out.” They also say there is currently no animal space.

During the closure, the shelter asked anyone with an emergency to call 911.

The Marlboro County Code Enforcement called the situation “terrible” and says the decision was not made easily.

“Yes, we know that it’s hard on everyone, but it’s a community problem, just like all the people that throw their trash out,” the department states. “A handful of hardworking people cannot fix the community problem. Please be patient and BE KIND!”

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Brutal heat continues on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: One more day of brutal heat ahead of slight relief
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

Conway police are searching for this person who robbed a Circle K along Highway 544.
Conway police seek Circle K robber; investigation underway
Douglas Pernell passed away on Aug. 7 at his home unexpectedly.
Special election planned to replace late Dillon County sheriff
A crane and barge arrived on Monday to help the salvation operations for a tugboat that sunk...
Salvage operations underway for sunken tugboat off North Myrtle Beach coast
George Marsh
Florence man accused of screwing door to home shut in vulnerable adult neglect case