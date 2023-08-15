Marlboro County animal shelter temporarily closes to make more room

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Humane Society of Marlboro County says until they can make room for new dogs, they are closing their doors.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says they do not have “any community resources to give out.” They also say there is currently no animal space.

During the closure, the shelter asked anyone with an emergency to call 911.

The Marlboro County Code Enforcement called the situation “terrible” and says the decision was not made easily.

“Yes, we know that it’s hard on everyone, but it’s a community problem, just like all the people that throw their trash out,” the department states. “A handful of hardworking people cannot fix the community problem. Please be patient and BE KIND!”

