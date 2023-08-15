Submit a Tip
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires

Joe Schilling
Joe Schilling(Penny Schilling)
By Eric Richards
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Penny Schilling said her brother Joe Schilling is believed to have been killed in the devastating wildfires, which swept through the island of Maui late last week.

“From what we know, when Joe started to evacuate, there were elderly people in his community who were stranded,” said Schilling.

Schilling said her brother had recently moved to the downtown area near Lahaina, which was in the direct path of the wildfire which to date has taken 99 lives.

“He helped an elderly woman to escape and she is the one who verified what happened,” said Schilling.

Schilling added that she did not talk to the rescued woman directly.

Joe reportedly tried to help four other elderly neighbors, by helping them to his apartment. It was there, Schilling believes her brother and the four others died.

“He hasn’t been found because it is all rubble, but they know where he is. The four other seniors perished with him,” said Schilling.

The last message Schilling said her brother sent, said he had the seniors in his apartment.

“And I’m trying to keep the smoke out,” said Schilling.

Cadaver dogs have been searching the hardest hit areas on Maui as hope for survivors being found fades.

Federal officials on the ground estimate 4,500 people have been displaced by the fires as hotels are being used to house those left with nothing.

When asked if she is headed to Maui to retrieve her brother’s remains, Schilling said it is too tragic right now to even think about.

“Those people need all the help they can get, it is still too raw, it’s still too real. They need help,” said Schilling.

Here is more information about how to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires.

