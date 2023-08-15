Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Hearing set for Horry County principal charged in abuse case

A Horry County principal accused of not speaking up when a teacher abused her special needs students will be back in court this week.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Horry County principal accused of not speaking up when a teacher abused her special needs students will be back in court this week.

Ocean Bay Elementary Principal Rebecca Schroyer was arrested in November 2022. She is charged with two counts of failing to report child abuse or neglect.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office confirmed Schroyer will be in court for a Thursday hearing.

Horry County police say Schroyer failed to report abuse by special education teacher Grace McColgan. Schroyer is accused of contacting the district when she learned of the incidents but not reporting them to the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

McColgan pleaded guilty to six counts of unlawful conduct toward a child back in July. A judge sentenced her to 30 days in jail, which was the maximum sentencing in the case.

RELATED: Horry County teacher pleads guilty in child abuse case, sentenced to 30 days in jail

Both remain on administrative leave.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Brutal heat continues on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: One more day of brutal heat ahead of slight relief
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

We're under an Excessive Heat Warning for this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning issued, brutal humidity today
A Horry County principal accused of not speaking up when a teacher abused her special needs...
Hearing set for Horry County principal charged in abuse case
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires
North Myrtle Beach police see an increase in pedestrian involved crashes