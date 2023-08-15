Greenville Zoo holds contest to name new baby giraffe

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is holding a contest on what they should name their new baby giraffe.

The zoo’s female female Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the healthy female calf on March 19. Now, they are looking to name her.

The decision is between four names: Neema, Florence, Blossom and Charley.

Voting will run through Aug. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to cast your vote.

MORE NEWS: Upstate skating rink to close its doors

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.