Greenville Zoo holds contest to name new baby giraffe(Greenville Zoo)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo is holding a contest on what they should name their new baby giraffe.

The zoo’s female female Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the healthy female calf on March 19. Now, they are looking to name her.

The decision is between four names: Neema, Florence, Blossom and Charley.

Voting will run through Aug. 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to cast your vote.

