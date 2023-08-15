Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Full House’ star Ashley Olsen welcomes first baby

Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum...
Mary-Kate Olsen, left, and Ashley Olsen attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It’s a boy!

Ashley Olsen, one-half of the famous Olsen twins, has given birth to her first child, Entertainment Tonight confirmed Tuesday.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Sources tell ET that Olsen, 37, gave birth to a son named Otto earlier this summer. The pregnancy was kept secret until now.

Olsen welcomed the baby with her husband Louis Eisner, 34. The couple got married in December 2022, according to People.

Olsen is best-known for sharing the role as Michelle Turner with her twin Mary-Kate on the hit series “Full House.” The twins went on to star in numerous films and became fashion industry moguls.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Brutal heat continues on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: One more day of brutal heat ahead of slight relief
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

Yellow-legged hornet
Invasive hornet spotted in US for first time, officials warn
Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty.
Mom brings triplets to jury duty
FILE - A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is...
As a criminal case against a Tesla driver wraps up, legal and ethical questions on Autopilot endure
FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
LIVE: Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate