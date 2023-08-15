Submit a Tip
Fourth suspect arrested in murder of 21-year-old Maxton man, sheriff says

Taima Cummings
Taima Cummings(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After a nearly 3-week search, deputies in Robeson County have arrested a fourth suspect in a murder investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 20-year-old Taima Cummings at his Rowland, N.C. home on Tuesday.

Cummings is one of four suspects wanted in the ongoing murder investigation of Kylon Locklear.

Investigators were called in reference to a shooting on Wednesday, July 26 in the area of Freebird Lane in Maxton. When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered Kylon Locklear with gunshot wounds and took him to Scotland Health Care for treatment. Kylon later succumbed to his injuries.

Cummings now faces charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.

He also faces two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Details related to the additional charges are unclear at this time. WMBF News has reached out the sheriff’s office to learn more.

Kinston Locklear was arrested on Aug. 2 at a home in Robeson County. He faces the same charges as Cummings.

Kinston Locklear
Kinston Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

26-year-old Cherokee Norton surrendered to authorities on July 31. Norton’s charges include first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

insert
insert(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

In addition, Gaven Jacobs was arrested on July 28 and faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

All four suspects are being held without bond at the Robeson County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about Cummings’ whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

