Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Timothy Bliefnick gets life for wife’s murder

FILE - This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy...
FILE - This booking image provided by Adams County, Illl., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of Quincy, Ill., who has been charged charged with first-degree murder in the death of his estranged wife, Rebecca Bliefnick. On Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, a judge sentenced Bliefnick, a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud,” to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois. (Adams County, Illl., Administration via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — A judge sentenced a former contestant on the television game show “Family Feud” to life in prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the slaying of his estranged wife in western Illinois.

Timothy Bliefnick, 40, showed no reaction as Adams County Circuit Judge Robert Adrian read the sentence Friday, news outlets reported.

A jury in May convicted Bliefnick of murder, home invasion and use of a firearm to commit first-degree murder in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick, 41. Her body was found by a family member inside her Quincy home after she failed to pick up her children from school. She had been shot multiple times.

The couple was separated and going through a divorce.

Bliefnick’s attorney did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and some of his family members appeared on ABC’s “Family Feud,” KHQA-TV has reported.

One of the questions asked by host Steve Harvey was, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick answered “I do.” He immediately told Harvey “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife.” He also said, “I’m going to get in trouble for that, aren’t I?” Harvey responded, “It’s going to be a lot of hell to pay at your house.”

Bliefnick’s answer was second on the board with 20 out of 100 people polled giving the same answer. Getting “sloshed” was No. 1 with 30 answers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Horry County police mourns loss of beloved K-9
Heat Advisory is in effect today
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect today
North Carolina and South Carolina’s gun carry laws are different, and North Myrtle Beach police...
North Myrtle Beach police encourage gun owners to learn concealed carry laws crossing state lines

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
LIVE: Trump, 18 allies indicted in Georgia over 2020 election meddling, the 4th criminal case against him
Joe Schilling
‘I believe my brother died a hero’: Myrtle Beach woman says brother died trying to save others in Maui wildfires
North Myrtle Beach police see an increase in pedestrian involved crashes
Backpack buddies program expected to help over 3,000 Horry County children this year
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast