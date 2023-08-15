Florence man accused of screwing door to home shut in vulnerable adult neglect case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence County man’s actions could have put a vulnerable adult in a dangerous situation, according to investigators.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation in September 2022.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators discovered that 49-year-old George Marsh neglected his father, who is considered a vulnerable adult who suffers from dementia.

Investigators said that Marsh would leave his father home alone for lengthy amounts of time.

They also accuse Marsh of screwing the door to the home shut from the outside so that the victim could not escape in case of an emergency.

Deputies arrested Marsh on Monday. He is charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult.

