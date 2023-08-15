Submit a Tip
Florence Co. deputies searching for persons of interest in vandalism investigation

Vandalism in Pamplico
Vandalism in Pamplico(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies are investigating after a business in Pamplico was vandalized last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies released a photo and asked the public for assistance to identify persons of interest in the property vandalism investigation. Investigators said on Aug. 10, three people showed up at the DeWitt’s Bluff Landing in Pamplico, S.C. in an SUV/Crossover and vandalized the property belonging to the Florence County Parks and Recreation Department.

The sheriff’s office is now asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle or know details about the incident or people involved to call the FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80174.

