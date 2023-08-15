Florence Co. deputies searching for persons of interest in vandalism investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies are investigating after a business in Pamplico was vandalized last week, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies released a photo and asked the public for assistance to identify persons of interest in the property vandalism investigation. Investigators said on Aug. 10, three people showed up at the DeWitt’s Bluff Landing in Pamplico, S.C. in an SUV/Crossover and vandalized the property belonging to the Florence County Parks and Recreation Department.

The sheriff’s office is now asking anyone who may recognize the vehicle or know details about the incident or people involved to call the FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 80174.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.