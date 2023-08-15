Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning issued, brutal humidity today

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - For the first time this year, an Excessive Heat Warning is out for the area. This is issued when widespread heat index values of 110° or higher are anticipated & that’s exactly what we will see for our area today.

We're under an Excessive Heat Warning for this afternoon.
We're under an Excessive Heat Warning for this afternoon.(WMBF)

TODAY

It’s muggy as you step out the door this morning, feeling like the mid 90s for the beaches. Highs will quickly climb into the lower 90s for the Grand Strand today with the upper 90s inland. Add in a dewpoint in the lower 80s & our heat index will climb into the 110-115 this afternoon, making for a brutal day for any outdoor plans.

The warmest will be along the beaches with the heat index today making another run at 115°.
The warmest will be along the beaches with the heat index today making another run at 115°.(WMBF)

With plenty of moisture in the area & the combination of a weak front to our north, the afternoon will offer up a better chance for a few cooling showers & storms. Rain chances increase to 40% this afternoon and into the evening hours.

A few storms will remain in the forecast this afternoon, bringing relief to the heat.
A few storms will remain in the forecast this afternoon, bringing relief to the heat.(WMBF)

SLIGHT RELIEF

That weak cold front will slip into the area and stall through Wednesday and Thursday, resulting in a drop in temperatures and increasing rain chances. Temperatures will fall into the mid-upper 80s for the end of the week with a heat index around 100°. The front will bring in rounds of showers & storms for any end of the week plans, especially on Wednesday where our rain chances are elevated to 60%.

Showers and storms continue for the middle of the week with cooler weather for a few days.
Showers and storms continue for the middle of the week with cooler weather for a few days.(WMBF)

INTO THE WEEKEND

The weak cold front will dissipate across the area by Friday allowing temperatures to start to rebound a few degrees back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will creep up again and return to 100 to 105. Rain chances will be slim through the weekend with most areas staying dry.

We warm back up for the weekend with just an isolated shower/storm at 20%.
We warm back up for the weekend with just an isolated shower/storm at 20%.(WMBF)

