Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Denver police officer fatally shot a man she thought held a knife. It was a marker

Police said an officer believed the man she shot was holding a knife, but he was actually carrying a marker. (KUSA, FAMILY PHOTO, DENVER POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Denver police officer fatally shot a man who lunged at her with what she thought was a knife. It turned out to be a black marker, investigators said.

Body-worn camera video shows the suspect, Brandon Cole, 36, raising the marker to chest level as he closed in on the officer just before she fired two shots at him.

“This is a tremendous tragedy,” Chief Ron Thomas said during a news conference Monday. The Denver District Attorney’s Office will review the legality of the shooting.

A neighbor had called 911 on Aug. 5 to report potential domestic violence involving Cole, his wife and his teenage son, The Denver Post reported. Police Cmdr. Matt Clark said Monday that the caller reported that the woman may have been pushed out of her wheelchair, and that Cole was “going after” his son.

When officers arrived, the woman was sitting on the street next to a wheelchair and told an officer, “Don’t, don’t pull your gun out on my husband, please,” the body camera recording showed.

Cole then started shouting and was shot with a stun gun when he walked toward one of the officers. Investigators said they believe only one probe from the stun gun struck Cole and did not prevent him from charging the other officer, who shot and killed him.

A woman and a young child who were directly behind Cole in the video were not injured. They were not involved in the initial call to police.

“You can see in the video that when she finally deploys her duty weapon, the person is so close to her that the view of the young child and other person are not even clear to her,” Thomas said. “Certainly that was a consideration, but there was not much time to act before she was overrun by that individual.”

The name of the officer who shot Cole has not been released. She’s been with the police department since 2019 and has not been involved in any other shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Brutal heat continues on Tuesday
FIRST ALERT: One more day of brutal heat ahead of slight relief
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in...
Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
Kokua Maui
Want to help those devastated by the Maui wildfires? Here’s how
Myrtle Beach's code enforcement put up this sign at the White Sands Motel stating that it is...
Over 20 families homeless after Myrtle Beach shuts down motel due to unsafe conditions
President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers are greeted by workers as they arrive at...
Biden focuses on factory jobs in Wisconsin, ignoring latest Trump indictment