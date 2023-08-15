Submit a Tip
Conway police seek Circle K robber; investigation underway

Conway police are searching for this person who robbed a Circle K along Highway 544.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the community’s help to identify a person behind a gas station robbery.

Officers opened an investigation Tuesday into the robbery at the Circle K gas station located at 1200 Highway 544.

The police department released surveillance pictures of the robber who was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black pants and a medical mask.

Police have not said what the robber took or if the person showed a weapon during the robbery.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the pictures is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

