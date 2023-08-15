Submit a Tip
Body camera video released from deadly police shooting in New Jersey

Police body camera video related to a deadly police shooting in July was released. (Credit: NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY LLC, NEW JERSEY DA OFFICE, CNN)
By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELIZABETH, N.J. (NEWS 12 NEW JERSEY) - The New Jersey Office of the Attorney General released police body camera video related to a deadly police shooting in July.

Video shows the moments when police arrived at a home on Amity Street in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where 42-year-old Estiben Algeria Hurtado lived and was ultimately shot on July 29 by Officer Steven Lazo.

Elizabeth Police were called to the home about a domestic dispute between Hurtado and a woman witnesses said was the ex-girlfriend of Hurtado’s brother.

Lazo was one of two officers who responded to the call. In the body camera footage, Hurtado is seen wielding a knife while another man was attempting to hold him back.

The woman with whom he was arguing was allegedly holding a bat. She can be heard screaming.

Community activists said police were too quick to pull the trigger.

“It happened pretty fast, and it probably didn’t have to happen that fast,” community activist Salaam Ismail said.

Activists said they have worked with police on de-escalation tactics, and they feel none of those methods were used.

“With more communication, more techniques, they could have slowed the situation and possibly didn’t have to resort to something lethal,” Ismail said.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

