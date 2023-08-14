Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant

Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 50, was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for...
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 50, was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for the death of a baby in 1992 that was found floating in the Catawba River.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in a 31-year-old cold case involving the death of an infant.

According to the York County Solicitor’s Office, 50-year-old Stacy Rabon, of Rock Hill, S.C., was found guilty Friday on the charge of homicide by child abuse for the death of a baby in 1992 that was found floating in the Catawba River. The jury was hung on the charge of murder, WBTV reports.

The body of a baby was found floating on the Catawba River between Rock Hill and Fort Mill on Aug. 12, 1992. She was only hours old when she died. The baby was found wrapped in a bed sheet inside of a plastic shopping bag by a swimmer near the Highway 21 Bridge.

She had stab wounds, but the coroner’s report determined that death was the result of suffocation, not drowning or the stabbings.

Detectives reexamined the case in October 2020 and were able to submit DNA from the bed sheet that held the baby to the York County Forensic Biology Lab for testing. Results from this DNA testing identified Rabon as a suspect, and deputies were eventually able to obtain a warrant for her arrest for homicide by child abuse.

In 1992, the baby was named Angel Hope, rather than Baby Jane Doe, by members of the community, who also paid for her burial expenses. She is buried at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Section 4, in Rock Hill.

Sentencing on the homicide by child abuse conviction will be on Aug. 21, the York County Solicitor’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Horry County police mourns loss of beloved K-9
Heat Advisory is in effect today
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect today
North Carolina and South Carolina’s gun carry laws are different, and North Myrtle Beach police...
North Myrtle Beach police encourage gun owners to learn concealed carry laws crossing state lines
Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church host annual community cookout
Annual cookout unites Myrtle Beach community

Latest News

Our area is under a Heat Advisory for today.
FIRST ALERT: Another heat advisory, relief from heat arrives midweek
Police in Marion County, Kansas, staged a raid on a newspaper. (Source: KWCH/CNN)
Police raid Kansas newspaper
The federal agency says around 12:45 a.m., the divers were spotted by a strobe light. (U.S....
Coast Guard working to rescue 4 missing after diving trip near Myrtle Beach
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell suddenly passed away on Monday.
Memorial service being held Sunday for late Dillon County sheriff