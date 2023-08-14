Police say 18-year-old was responsible for April Isle of Palms shooting

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Isle of Palms Police say they identified a Summerville High School senior as the sole gunman in a shooting that sent five people to the hospital in April.

Police arrested 18-year-old Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton, of Charleston, Friday on five counts of attempted murder, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, one count of unlawful carrying of a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, Sgt. Matt Storen said.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett said during a news conference that while Singleton is the fifth person arrested, but is the person who fired the shots.

“What we found is that the individual responsible, Davion Singleton, came out here that day and traveled in a stolen vehicle to get here and did discharge his firearm striking five people on the beach,” Cornett said. “He is the shooter from this incident.”

The charges stem from the shooting on April 7 at approximately 5:20 p.m. Police say they were making an arrest for a physical disturbance that had occurred on the beach under the private pier. As they were separating the people involved in the disturbance, they heard rapid gunfire.

The shooting injured four teenage boys and a 28-year-old woman.

“I want to make sure that we understand that this was an event that took place that has changed the way at least five individuals look at their experience on the beach,” Cornett said. “And I would be remiss if I did not take a chance to tell them that we hope this will give them a little bit of peace and understanding, that maybe this will give a little bit of an opportunity to change their new perspective on the tranquility of the beach.”

Cornett insisted the investigation is not over and additional arrests are possible.

“It’s still being investigated, but the shooting itself, we have found the individual that shot those five individuals,” he said. “The five people that we have were all shot by the same caliber. They’re all shot by one individual.”

He said there are groups of people who were involved in disputes the day of the shooting that may have played a role, but said they are not 100% sure about a motive. He declined to say whether he believed the shooting was gang-related. He also declined to say whether Singleton knew all five of the victims, saying that some of the victims were “probably random, but not all.”

Singleton had a clear criminal history and Cornett said the handgun used in the shooting was not stolen.

“That is part of our investigation where we were able to recover that and positively identify it to the incident that took place on the beach,” he said.

Singleton was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on the eight charges as of Monday morning.

Dorchester School District Two spokesperson Matthew Kenwright released a statement following Singleton’s arrest, which reads:

“Dorchester School District Two can confirm Davion Bobby Del’Shawn Singleton graduated from Summerville High School in 2023. The district does not recognize senior skip day. Additionally, this off-campus incident happened well beyond the end of the school day. We were not made aware of Mr. Singleton’s alleged involvement until today through media reports.”

