Myrtle Beach gas prices fall after recent double-digit increases

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach customers may be seeing some relief at the pumps this week.

Gas prices in the city have fallen 3.8 cents compared to last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. This comes after two straight weeks of double-digit increases.

As of Sunday, the cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach was priced at $3.35 per gallon, and the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon.

Prices are also down across South and North Carolina.

In the Palmetto State, prices are sitting at $3.45 per gallon, which is down four cents from last week. Meanwhile, North Carolina is down 1.3 cents this week, averaging $3.60 per gallon.

The national average, according to GasBuddy, is up 29.1 cents per gallon from a month ago.

“The national average price of gasoline continues to hold near the highest level we’ve seen since last October, touching $3.84 per gallon,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “It could climb slightly higher as we get closer to Labor Day, as oil prices remain under pressure from recent OPEC+ production cuts. While July CPI data looked pretty good with energy prices well below their year-ago level, August data isn’t going to look nearly as friendly.”

