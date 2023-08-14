Man accused of shooting son in Marlboro County turns himself in, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says a man turn himself in without incident after being named the suspect in his son’s shooting.

McColl police found a man shot in the back around 10 p.m. on Saturday on Zion Horseshoe Circle. The victim was airlifted to the hospital. There has been no update on his condition.

Marlboro County deputies began the search for 58-year-old Reginald Anthony McDuffie after identifying him as a suspect. He later turned himself in without incident.

McDuffie now faces charges of attempted murder, deputies say.

During the investigation, deputies discovered the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute between McDuffie and the victim, later identified as his son.

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and has asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff at 843-479-5605.

