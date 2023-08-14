Inmate dies at Georgetown County Detention Center, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An inmate at the Georgetown County Detention Center died Monday afternoon, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Brandon Chase McElveen had been under medical supervision since his arrest by the Georgetown Police Department on Aug. 10 for a pre-existing medical condition.

Medical staff at the detention center provided medical assistance as per protocols while McElveen was incarcerated and attempted resuscitation when they found him in distress.

He was later taken to the Georgetown Tideland’s Memorial Hospital around 2:57 p.m.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said as per the standard protocol the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was notified to investigate the inmate’s death.

