Georgetown murder suspect arrested in New York by U.S. Marshals after standoff

Keonne Spann
Keonne Spann(Georgetown Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - In a collaborative effort, law enforcement arrested the third suspect in a Georgetown murder investigation, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Officers had been searching for Keonne Spann since June in connection to the death of Reginald Jamar Green. Two other suspects were arrested hours into the investigation.

The Georgetown Police Department said that Montasia Cokley and Jaheim Johnson face charges of accessory after the fact and were denied bond.

Spann was found in an apartment in Brooklyn, N.Y. He barricaded himself into a bedroom in the apartment and after a brief standoff with U.S. Marshals and the New York City SWAT team, officials used gas deployment to arrest Spann.

Spann will be arraigned in New York City, where he will have an extradition hearing before being extradited back to South Carolina for a trial.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

