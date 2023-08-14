FIRST ALERT: Another heat advisory, relief from heat arrives midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off the work week with another heat advisory as the dangerous heat & humidity continues.

TODAY

Morning temperatures are warm & the mugginess in the air can be felt as soon as you step out the door this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 80s in many locations this morning. We will climb into the 90s area wide today, leading to another hot day for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Highs will climb into the 90s with a heat index of 105-110°. (WMBF)

Highs will climb into the lower 90s for the Grand Strand. Inland locations will make a run into the upper 90s this afternoon. The heat index will climb and reach the 105-110° mark today. As we head toward lunchtime, make sure you limit your time outside, take frequent breaks & hydrate!

Feeling like 105-110° by this afternoon. It's hot! (WMBF)

Our rain chance today is slim to none. An isolated shower chance is in the forecast at 20%. If you find yourself underneath a shower, consider yourself lucky today.

TOMORROW

It’s likely another heat advisory will be needed for Tuesday as the heat index climbs into the 105-110° again for Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be similar to what we see today with the lower 90s on the beaches and middle 90s inland. Storm chances increase for the late afternoon & evening hours as an approaching front brings a few chances. We’ll increase the rain chances to 30%.

The best chance for storms arrives on Wednesday. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

Relief from the heat arrives as that frontal boundary stalls out to our north. This will keep rain chances around for Wednesday & Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be cooler with the middle 80s returning for the beaches and upper 80s to around 90 for inland areas. The heat index will fall into the middle 90s for each day. Finally!

48 more hours of high heat & humidity before we see a drop in the heat index. (WMBF)

