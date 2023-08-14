Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy safely brought back four divers to shore Monday morning after they were spotted by a strobe light.
The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach. They were in a “pleasure craft” called Big Bill’s.
After the divers did not resurface, a multi-agency search was launched. Multiple helicopters and patrol boats were involved in the search.
Early Monday morning, an official with the coast guard issued an update, saying around 12:45 a.m., the divers were spotted by a strobe light. The source added that all the divers were alive, and no injuries were reported.
The Coast Guard then deployed a life raft and started to try and bring the divers back to shore.
In a tweet, the Coast Guard later confirmed the four divers, who were found 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina, made it back to shore.
#UPDATE The @USCG & @USNavy found and rescued the 4 missing male divers approx. 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/O7G5PVkyKd— USCG Mid-Atlantic (@uscgmidatlantic) August 14, 2023
