Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to bring back four missing divers to shore Monday morning safely.
By Makayla Evans and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy safely brought back four divers to shore Monday morning after they were spotted by a strobe light.

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach. They were in a “pleasure craft” called Big Bill’s.

After the divers did not resurface, a multi-agency search was launched. Multiple helicopters and patrol boats were involved in the search.

Early Monday morning, an official with the coast guard issued an update, saying around 12:45 a.m., the divers were spotted by a strobe light. The source added that all the divers were alive, and no injuries were reported.

The Coast Guard then deployed a life raft and started to try and bring the divers back to shore.

In a tweet, the Coast Guard later confirmed the four divers, who were found 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina, made it back to shore.

One of the divers being embraced by loved ones after the successful rescue
One of the divers being embraced by loved ones after the successful rescue (USCG Mid-Atlantic)

