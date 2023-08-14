Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

American ambassador to Russia visits jailed reporter Gershkovich, says he’s in good health

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023.(AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy on Monday made her third visit to Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been behind bars in Russia since March on charges of espionage.

Tracy last visited Gershkovich in early July.

“Ambassador Tracy said that Evan appears in good health and remains strong, despite his very challenging circumstances. Embassy officials will continue to provide all appropriate support to Evan and his family. And we expect Russian authorities to provide continued consular access,” said State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

“Once again, we call on the Russian Federation to immediately release Evan Gershkovich, as well as fellow, wrongfully detained, US citizen, Paul Whelan,” he said. Whelan was arrested in 2018 and in 2020 was sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage.

A 31-year-old U.S. citizen, Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia.

He and his employer denied the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions.

He is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB. Daniloff was released 20 days later in a swap for an employee of the Soviet Union’s U.N. mission who was arrested by the FBI, also on spying charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The four male divers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach.
Coast Guard, Navy rescues 4 divers reported missing near Myrtle Beach coast
Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway...
FAA: 4 people on board as single-engine plane makes emergency landing in Horry County
Horry County police mourns loss of beloved K-9
Heat Advisory is in effect today
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect today
North Carolina and South Carolina’s gun carry laws are different, and North Myrtle Beach police...
North Myrtle Beach police encourage gun owners to learn concealed carry laws crossing state lines

Latest News

Georgetown murder suspect arrested in New York by U.S. Marshals after standoff
Man accused of shooting son in Marlboro County turns himself in, deputies say
Mesa County to pay $1.6 million after inmate dies in custody.
Inmate dies at Georgetown County Detention Center, sheriff says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Georgia court website publishes, then takes down, list of criminal charges against Trump
McDuffie
Man accused of shooting son in Marlboro County turns himself in, deputies say