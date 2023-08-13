Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WMBF News takes home 5 first-place SCBA STAR Awards

(South Carolina Broadcasters Association)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News took home five first-place honors from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association at Saturday’s STAR Awards.

RELATED | WMBF News wins 2 Southeast Emmy awards

WMBF News Anchor Loren Korn was named TV Anchor of the Year, while First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery was named TV Weathercaster of the Year and WMBF News photographer George Hansen was named TV Photographer of the Year.

Former WMBF News Producer Rashaan Anderson was also named TV Producer of the Year.

The station additionally received a first-place award for Best Use of Digital Platforms for coverage of Hurricane Ian last year.

WMBF News Reporter Ashley Boles received a second-place award for TV Reporter of the Year, while director Sarah Pettigrew took home second place for TV Director of the Year.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash near Conway; 15-year-old hurt
North Carolina and South Carolina’s gun carry laws are different, and North Myrtle Beach police...
North Myrtle Beach police encourage gun owners to learn concealed carry laws crossing state lines
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach receives national recognition for historic Main Street
Dangerous heat this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat this weekend

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Annual cookout unites Myrtle Beach community
Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell suddenly passed away on Monday.
Memorial service being held Sunday for late Dillon County sheriff
Sandy Grove Missionary Baptist Church host annual community cookout
Annual cookout unites Myrtle Beach community
Brandon Locklear
Deputies: Lumberton man charged in deadly shooting arrested after traffic stop