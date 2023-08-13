WMBF News takes home 5 first-place SCBA STAR Awards

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - WMBF News took home five first-place honors from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association at Saturday’s STAR Awards.

WMBF News Anchor Loren Korn was named TV Anchor of the Year, while First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery was named TV Weathercaster of the Year and WMBF News photographer George Hansen was named TV Photographer of the Year.

Former WMBF News Producer Rashaan Anderson was also named TV Producer of the Year.

The station additionally received a first-place award for Best Use of Digital Platforms for coverage of Hurricane Ian last year.

WMBF News Reporter Ashley Boles received a second-place award for TV Reporter of the Year, while director Sarah Pettigrew took home second place for TV Director of the Year.

