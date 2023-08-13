Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

State senator John Scott dies at the age of 69

State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the...
State Senator John Scott delivers Democratic response to Governor Henry McMaster's State of the State Address in 2019.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.

The South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus sent a press release Sunday afternoon confirming the news of Scott’s passing.

“Senator Scott’s legacy will forever be etched in the history of South Carolina,” said Senator Brad Hutto, Minority Caucus Leader for the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus. “His tireless work ethic, his willingness to bridge divides, and his unyielding commitment to the principles of justice and equality have set an example for us all.”

According to officials, Scott began his tenure in the Senate in 2009. Prior to his service in the Senate, Scott spent 18 years of service in the House of Representatives.

A longtime friend of Senator Scott and state representative Leon Howard sat in an interview with WIS Sunday afternoon.

“What I think people lost is a man of his word,” he said. “A man of dignity, a man of character, a man if he tells you he’s going to do something, it’s done. You don’t have to second-guess it.”

state representative Leon Howard

Howard added the late senator was truly a “giant” in the community and a senator that looked out for the underdog.

“He stayed out of a circle, and just reached to strangers and gave people an opportunity who would not normally have an opportunity to do great things.”

In the press release, the South Carolina Senate Democratic Caucus extended its deepest condolences to Senator Scott’s family, friends, and loved ones.

The office of South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster sent a statement via a press release Sunday.

“Peggy and I extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family and friends of Senator John Scott. With over 30 years of service in the General Assembly, he has had a profound impact on Richland County and all of South Carolina. He will be deeply missed. May God bless him and his family,” McMaster said.

In the release, it was announced Governor McMaster will order the flags to be lowered in honor of the late senator’s service to the state once funeral arrangements are made and announced.

Funeral arrangements and memorial services have not been announced yet; however, officials asked the public to stay tuned for further updates.

