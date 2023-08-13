Submit a Tip
Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake

North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The pilot and the passenger of a small aircraft died after their plane crashed into a lake, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive.

Officials say shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

