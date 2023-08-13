Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

One killed in single-vehicle Georgetown Co. crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Georgetown County early Sunday morning.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Georgetown County early Sunday morning.

It happened on Harris Landing Road near Earl Road, about 11 miles south of Georgetown, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.

At around 1:20 a.m., the driver of a Nissan pickup was traveling east on Harris Landing Road when they went off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The driver of the pickup, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died from the collision.

The coroner’s office has not yet identified the victim of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash near Conway; 15-year-old hurt
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
North Carolina and South Carolina’s gun carry laws are different, and North Myrtle Beach police...
North Myrtle Beach police encourage gun owners to learn concealed carry laws crossing state lines
North Myrtle Beach receives national recognition for historic Main Street
Dangerous heat this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat this weekend

Latest News

Heat Advisory is in effect today
FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect today
The city of Georgetown has raised utility fees in the city by 17-percent after almost a decade...
Georgetown utility bills increase 17%: ‘it’s outrageous’
It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash near Conway; 15-year-old hurt
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.
Officials: Pool chemical mixture causes explosion in Anderson Co.