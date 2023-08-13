Memorial service being held Sunday for late Dillon County sheriff

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Members of the Dillon County community and surrounding areas will come together Sunday to remember the late Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

A memorial service for Pernell will be held at the Florence Center beginning at 2 p.m. A burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Latta with a repast being held at the South of the Border Convention Center in Hamer.

Pernell died unexpectedly Monday night at his home, according to officials. At the time of his death, he was serving as Dillon County Sheriff during a law enforcement career that spanned three decades.

Cierra Fletcher, a mother who lost her 15-year-old son to gun violence, said the sheriff made a lasting impression on those he served.

“He was a good man,” she told WMBF News last week. “He was very kind, very giving. He was there if you needed something and he could do it. I just pray for their family and pray for their strength through this difficult time.”

Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags at the Statehouse be flown at half-staff in Pernell’s honor from sunrise to sunset Sunday. He also named Chief Deputy James Hamilton as sheriff until a special election is held to elect a successor.

