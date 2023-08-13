Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry County police mourns loss of beloved K-9

(HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9.

The department said Sunday that K-9 Bram passed away overnight after experiencing a serious medical emergency.

“Around midnight, our staff veterinarian at the Horry County Animal Care Center, Dr. Jade Guilbeau, attempted emergency surgery,” the HCPD said in a Facebook post. “Despite extraordinary efforts and care, Bram’s condition deteriorated too quickly and the surgery was unsuccessful.”

According to the HCPD, Bram was a 7-year-old explosives detection dog from the Czech Republic who served in the area since 2017. He was also the first police K-9 to be assigned to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

“Anyone who met Bram could attest that he had a big personality,” the department said. “He walked the airport concourses like he was the president of it. Bram loved enjoying a good ball, tracking down explosives, and posing with community members and celebrities alike.”

Bram’s handler, LCpl. Burke, told the department that he “lost the greatest partner ever, and my family lost a loyal, loving friend.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

K9 BRAM - GONE, BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN 💙 The HCPD family is mourning the loss of K9 Bram, who passed away overnight. On...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Sunday, August 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash near Conway; 15-year-old hurt
North Carolina and South Carolina’s gun carry laws are different, and North Myrtle Beach police...
North Myrtle Beach police encourage gun owners to learn concealed carry laws crossing state lines
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach receives national recognition for historic Main Street
Dangerous heat this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat this weekend

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Grand Strand teenager takes victory lap after recovering from shooting
WMBF News at 11
Annual cookout unites Myrtle Beach community
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle collision in...
One killed in single-vehicle Georgetown Co. crash
Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell suddenly passed away on Monday.
Memorial service being held Sunday for late Dillon County sheriff