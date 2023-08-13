Horry County police mourns loss of beloved K-9

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9.

The department said Sunday that K-9 Bram passed away overnight after experiencing a serious medical emergency.

“Around midnight, our staff veterinarian at the Horry County Animal Care Center, Dr. Jade Guilbeau, attempted emergency surgery,” the HCPD said in a Facebook post. “Despite extraordinary efforts and care, Bram’s condition deteriorated too quickly and the surgery was unsuccessful.”

According to the HCPD, Bram was a 7-year-old explosives detection dog from the Czech Republic who served in the area since 2017. He was also the first police K-9 to be assigned to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

“Anyone who met Bram could attest that he had a big personality,” the department said. “He walked the airport concourses like he was the president of it. Bram loved enjoying a good ball, tracking down explosives, and posing with community members and celebrities alike.”

Bram’s handler, LCpl. Burke, told the department that he “lost the greatest partner ever, and my family lost a loyal, loving friend.”

