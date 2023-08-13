Submit a Tip
Small aircraft makes emergency landing in Horry County, officials say

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A small aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Horry County on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the landing happened on Highway 22 in the area between Highway 905 and Highway 90. Crews were called to the scene just before 5:30 p.m.

As of around 6:15 p.m., drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Myrtle Beach-bound lanes of Highway 22 are also blocked.

The agency said there was damage to the aircraft as it landed on the roadway, but no injuries were reported.

The Horry County Police Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also been notified.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

