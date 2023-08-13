FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in effect today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The combination of some of the highest temperatures so far this summer along with excessive humidity will make this the hottest stretch so far this summer. Dangerous heat is likely from now through Tuesday.

TODAY

The heat turns brutal by Sunday as actual temperatures reach some of the highest levels this summer. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb into the lower to middle 90s. Inland areas will reach into the upper 90s with a few locations getting close to 100. The oppressive heat will be met with excessive humidity to send the heat index into the danger category. Heat Advisory remains in effect across the Pee Dee today. EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS may eventually be need as the heat index may surpass 110° at times.

Scorching Hot Sunday (WMBF)

STAYING HOT

Thanks to that upper level ridge of high pressure, the temperatures are going to remain hot and steamy to start off the work week. Tomorrow, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching near the mid 90s across the Grand Strand and upper 90s inland with heat index up to 108. Heat Advisory will likely to continue for Monday. With the heat and humidity together, we’ll have chances for pop up storms in the afternoon.

Staying hot this week (WMBF)

We’ll continue to stay hot and muggy through Tuesday. Temperatures staying in the low to mid 90s with heat index up to 107. So yet again, heat advisory are likely for Tuesday afternoon. With this stretch of heat, make sure you keep yourself cool and hydrated. If you are working outside, make sure you take take frequent breaks in the shade.

