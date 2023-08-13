Submit a Tip
Deputies: Lumberton man charged in deadly shooting arrested after traffic stop

Brandon Locklear
Brandon Locklear(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt late last week.

Deputies said 31-year-old Brandon Keith Locklear, of Lumberton, was taken into custody after a traffic stop on Saturday.

Locklear is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle while in operation, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle resulting in serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from a shooting Friday morning in the area of Deep Branch Road and Recreation Center Road, located near Purnell Sweat High School. Authorities said 38-year-old Brooke Dial was found dead at the scene.

At the scene, investigators found another person shot. The other victim is receiving treatment and is expected to survive, deputies say.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Media Release Saturday, August 12, 2023 On Saturday, August 12, 2023, Brandon K. Locklear, 31, of Lumberton was...

Posted by Robeson County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 12, 2023

