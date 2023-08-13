Submit a Tip
Deputies looking for missing 31-year-old woman

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing...
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman in Sampit.

Quenesha Delloyd Duncan, 31, was last seen leaving her home in the Sampit community on Friday, sheriff’s office spokesperson Heather Pelham says.

Duncan is described to be 4-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to Pelham.

She was driving a 1998 Burgundy Nissan Altima with South Carolina tags, Pelham says.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

