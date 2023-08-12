North Myrtle Beach receives national recognition for historic Main Street

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Every city may have a Main Street, but not every city gets national recognition for having one of the best Main Streets in the United States.

North Myrtle Beach joined a group of a coveted few cities to receive national recognition from Country Living Magazine in its top 40 list of best Main Streets in America. Among those selected were places like the neighborhood of Georgetown in D.C. and Park City, Utah.

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley said being named to the list of 40 is an honor, and she credits the city’s success to the small businesses and their ability to keep up with the times.

“Main Street is kind of interesting because you have your older businesses, but they’re always reinventing themselves,” said Hatley. "

Hatley said even though most small towns’ main drag often sell out to big box stores, or dry up, North Myrtle Beach continues to flourish.

“Our Main Street is vibrant. We’re so fortunate because if you go through a lot of small towns, their Main Streets are dried up,” said Hatley. “The big box stores have taken over, but not on our Main Street.”

The city’s main road is also steeped in history, claiming popularity from the fame of a dance, the shag. Main Street Bakery owner Kim Perkins said she believes the dance history of the town played a part in the ranking.

“Oh this is totally the Shag capital, Shag as invented here,” said Perkins.

Before Perkins opened the bakery, the building it sits in was a store for shag shoes.

“To have that piece of history, they’ll come in and show me places where they danced, tried on shoes and there was an actual dance floor in this very room,” said Perkins.

Today, the street is lined with shops and restaurants and the street is rarely empty. Hatley said while the list includes well-known Main Streets, she is proud of the character that exists on her small city street.

To see the full list of Top 40 Main Streets, you can check it out here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.