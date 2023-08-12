Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner IDs driver killed in crash near Conway; 15-year-old hurt

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a driver killed after a crash near Conway earlier this week.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 74-year-old Lanny Cartrette died after the wreck, which happened Thursday morning on Highway 701.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on the highway, and a 1988 Dodge pickup truck was going north. The Chevrolet truck crossed the center and hit the Dodge truck head-on.

Cartrette was later identified as the driver of the Chevrolet while troopers said the driver of the Dodge was a 15-year-old. The teenager was taken to the hospital and was the only person inside the Dodge.

Earlier in the day, the Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash involved entrapment and one of the trucks overturned.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
The fight took place on Thursday at Marlboro County High School.
District: Marlboro County asst. principal hurt while breaking up fight, video released
Brandon Locklear
Robeson Co. deputies searching for Lumberton man accused of murder, attempted murder
The bridge on Highway 472 over Horsepen Creek recently had an inspection, according to SCDOT.
Horry County bridge closed for further inspection, repairs
North Carolina and South Carolina’s gun carry laws are different, and North Myrtle Beach police...
North Myrtle Beach police encourage gun owners to learn concealed carry laws crossing state lines

Latest News

Dangerous heat this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat this weekend
The city of Georgetown has raised utility fees in the city by 17-percent after almost a decade...
Georgetown utility bills increase 17%: ‘it’s outrageous’
North Myrtle Beach police encourage gun owners to learn concealed carry laws crossing state lines
Florence man accused of shooting at deputies near I-95, sparked ‘intense manhunt’