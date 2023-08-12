Coroner IDs driver killed in crash near Conway; 15-year-old hurt

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified a driver killed after a crash near Conway earlier this week.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 74-year-old Lanny Cartrette died after the wreck, which happened Thursday morning on Highway 701.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling south on the highway, and a 1988 Dodge pickup truck was going north. The Chevrolet truck crossed the center and hit the Dodge truck head-on.

Cartrette was later identified as the driver of the Chevrolet while troopers said the driver of the Dodge was a 15-year-old. The teenager was taken to the hospital and was the only person inside the Dodge.

Earlier in the day, the Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash involved entrapment and one of the trucks overturned.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.