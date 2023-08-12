Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

2023 CNB Kickoff Classic & Dillon Jamboree of Champions

Final Scores and Highlights
2023 CNB KICKOFF CLASSIC
2023 CNB KICKOFF CLASSIC(WMBF)
By Dave Ackert and Teagan Brown
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 2023 CNB Kickoff Classic Final Scores:

Game 1

Green Sea Floyds 0

Myrtle Beach 27

Game 2

Aynor 0

Socastee 7

Game 3

Conway 20

Waccamaw 3

Game 4

Carolina Forest 21

Loris 0

Game 5

St. James 21

North Myrtle Beach 6

Dillon Jamboree of Champions:

Game 1

Latta

Chesterfield

Game 2

Darlington

Lake View

Game 3

Scotland County

Hartsville

Game 4

Cheraw

Dillon

Lake City Jamboree:

Game 1

Timerland

May River

Game 2

Hannah-Pamplico

Georgetown

Game 3

Lake City

Mullins

Marlboro County Jamboree:

Game 1

Game 2

Marlboro County

Atlantic Collegiate

Game 3

Atlantic Collegiate

Marion

Game 4

Marlboro County

Marion

