2023 CNB Kickoff Classic & Dillon Jamboree of Champions
Final Scores and Highlights
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - 2023 CNB Kickoff Classic Final Scores:
Game 1
Green Sea Floyds 0
Myrtle Beach 27
Game 2
Aynor 0
Socastee 7
Game 3
Conway 20
Waccamaw 3
Game 4
Carolina Forest 21
Loris 0
Game 5
St. James 21
North Myrtle Beach 6
Dillon Jamboree of Champions:
Game 1
Latta
Chesterfield
Game 2
Darlington
Lake View
Game 3
Scotland County
Hartsville
Game 4
Cheraw
Dillon
Lake City Jamboree:
Game 1
Timerland
May River
Game 2
Hannah-Pamplico
Georgetown
Game 3
Lake City
Mullins
Marlboro County Jamboree:
Game 1
Game 2
Marlboro County
Atlantic Collegiate
Game 3
Atlantic Collegiate
Marion
Game 4
Marlboro County
Marion
