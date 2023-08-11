Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Target adds Starbucks orders to curbside pickup

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.
There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.(TARGET, KING, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Target’s curbside pickup will soon include orders from Starbucks.

Just show the Target app and place your order for pickup. You will get a prompt in the app to order something from Starbucks.

Once you park in the Target drive-up parking area, indicate you’ve arrived in the Target app and a team member will deliver your order along with your Starbucks.

There are more than 1,700 Target stores with both Starbucks cafes and curbside pickup.

Target said the drive-up service that includes Starbucks orders will be available at all locations by October.

The retailer said you can now also make returns from your car.

Just start your return in the Target app from “order details” and select “drive-up return.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 10:47 a.m. on Highway 701 at Paradise Estates Drive.
Troopers: 1 dead, 15-year-old hurt after head-on crash near Conway
The heat index will reach near 100 on Friday.
FIRST ALERT: A few Friday storms ahead of sweltering hot weekend
A 5-car crash along Highway 501 heading toward Conway has closed one lane, according to Horry...
5-car crash clears on Highway 501 over Intracoastal Waterway Bridge
42-year-old Sequoia Williams is fresh out of jail accused of leaving six of her 11 young kids...
EXCLUSIVE: Pee Dee mom accused of child neglect blames TikTok challenge for charges
NOAA Outlook
FIRST ALERT: NOAA increases hurricane season prediction to ‘above normal’

Latest News

Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
Blazing heat arrives this weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Hottest weekend of the summer on the way
Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell suddenly passed away on Monday.
Statehouse flags to be lowered in honor of late Dillon County sheriff, McMaster names replacement
Rob Gronkowski vacationing in Myrtle Beach