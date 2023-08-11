Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach Town Council suspending pier committee

By Ian Klein
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surfside Beach town council suspended its pier committee this week just as construction on the pier nears completion.

Some councilmembers said the committee has not necessarily done anything wrong but simply cannot do much more, at least until the pier opens.

“What’s your role, and where do you add value,” said Surfside Beach Councilmember Cindy Keating.

In February 2022, Surfside Beach established the pier committee made up of five volunteers.

Robert Krouse has served as the chairman of the committee and was blindsided by the decision. He felt the committee had accomplished a lot throughout this construction process.

“This pier has the opportunity to be the crown jewel of the Grand Strand,” said Krouse.

Former Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs said during his time on council, they never had a pier committee.

Childs was the town mayor in October 2016 when the pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. He said it is shocking nearly seven years have gone by, and the pier still is not open.

“The pier should have been done in two years the plans were there and ready to go,” said Childs.

Keating said the total cost for the pier’s construction is around $18 million. The councilmember said they plan to reevaluate the need for a pier committee once it opens.

“Going forward, that’s the big question, what role does a pier committee play during the operation of the pier,” said Keating.

Krouse said if his time on this committee is over, he’s still proud of the work they accomplished.

“I hope whoever works on the pier they utilize it to the best of its ability,” said Krouse.

Mayor Hellyer did not want to comment on the situation at this time but was working on writing a letter to the pier committee members Thursday evening.

The pier is expected to open this fall; however, the shops on top of the pier won’t be ready just yet. The town hopes to have an official opening in spring 2024.

