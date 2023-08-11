LIVE: Surfside Beach officials holding press conference on pier project

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Surfside Beach have scheduled a press conference on Friday to provide more details on the ongoing project to rebuild the town’s pier.

The conference comes after Surfside Beach Town Council voted this week to suspend its pier committee as construction continues.

Some council members said the committee has not necessarily done anything wrong but simply cannot do much more, at least until the pier opens.

“What’s your role, and where do you add value,” said councilmember Cindy Keating.

Surfside Beach established the pier committee last Feburary which was made up of five volunteers.

Robert Krouse has served as the chairman of the committee and was blindsided by the decision. He felt the committee had accomplished a lot throughout this construction process.

“This pier has the opportunity to be the crown jewel of the Grand Strand,” said Krouse.

Former Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Childs said during his time on council, they never had a pier committee.

Childs was the town mayor in October 2016 when the pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew. He said it is shocking nearly seven years have gone by, and the pier still is not open.

“The pier should have been done in two years the plans were there and ready to go,” said Childs.

Keating said the total cost for the pier’s construction is around $18 million. The councilmember said they plan to reevaluate the need for a pier committee once it opens.

“Going forward, that’s the big question, what role does a pier committee play during the operation of the pier,” said Keating.

Krouse said if his time on this committee is over, he’s still proud of the work they accomplished.

“I hope whoever works on the pier - they utilize it to the best of its ability,” said Krouse.

Current Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer did not want to comment when asked Thursday by WMBF News, but said he was working on writing a letter to the pier committee members.

The pier is expected to open this fall; however, the shops on top of the pier won’t be ready just yet. The town hopes to have an official opening in spring 2024.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.