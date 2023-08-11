Statehouse flags to be lowered in honor of late Dillon County sheriff, McMaster names replacement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A late Pee Dee sheriff will be honored in Columbia this weekend for his years of service.

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday ordering flags at the Statehouse be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset Sunday in honor of former Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

Pernell passed away unexpectedly Monday night at his home.

McMaster issued a second order for Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton to serve as sheriff “until a special election is held to elect a sheriff and a successor is elected and qualifies.”

Pernell was elected sheriff in 2020 and took office in 2021. His career in law enforcement spanned over three decades.

A memorial service for Pernell will be held Sunday in Florence.

