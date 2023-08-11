Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff says Homicide Task Force making strides in Darlington County

By Ashley Listrom
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said when he came into office, there were a series of new and unsolved homicides, the crime rate made him recognize the need for an in-house Homicide Task Force and a Violent Crimes Unit.

“When solving crimes of any kind,” said Sheriff Hudson. ”You have to rely on the community.”

The HTF was created in 2021 and consists of different divisions from the sheriff’s office. The HTF’s shared goal is to reduce the number of violent crimes in Darlington County.

Over the last two years, the unit has investigated and solved over 40 homicides, bringing Darlington County’s murder solvability rate up to 86%. This number is 40% higher than the national murder solvability rate.

“Anytime you have a homicide, or a shooting, or a stabbing, anything that’s violent,” said Sheriff Hudson. “You need to get out in front of it, and stay on top of it.”

The HTF has investigated 8 homicides and made 22 attempted murder arrests in 2023 alone.

Just last week, the HTF helped book Alison Ward, a woman accused of an execution-style murder, and inhumanely putting down horses.

Sheriff Hudson knows his task force has made great strides, but he said they couldn’t do it without the community’s help.

“We’re big on working in the community and building bridges,” said Sheriff Hudson. “We’re trying to tear down some of the old stigma about law enforcement.”

The HTF’s goal for the rest of the year is to continue to provide the best service to the community that they can.

