Robeson County pharmacy owner, technician sentenced for healthcare fraud

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A man learned his fate on Thursday as a federal judge sentenced him in a healthcare fraud case that cost Medicare and North Carolina Medicaid over $4 million in fraudulent billings, according to officials.

James Craig Bell, 63, the owner of Townsend’s Pharmacy, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Bell’s co-defendant and former technician, 51-year-old Melisha Oxendine West, was also sentenced to 24 years in prison last month.

Both Bell and West pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in 2022.

Prosecutors say Bell billed Medicare, Medicaid and various private health plans for prescription drugs that were never given out by the pharmacy from as early as 2006 through July 2017.

He then trained West and other employees on how to bill healthcare benefit plans for drugs that were not authorized or given out, prosecutors say. West began running the pharmacy by herself, and Bell continued to profit from the fraudulent billing practices.

“People who steal taxpayer-funded programs intended to provide healthcare to the needy will be investigated and prosecuted,” U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says. “For over a decade, Bell and his pharmacy fraudulently billed Medicare and Medicaid over $4 million for medicine he never actually gave to patients. That money should have gone to getting vital medications to those in need.”

Once released from prison, West will be under a three-year supervised release.

